Law to make Google and Facebook pay for news passed in Australia

A world-first law aimed at making Google and Facebook pay for news content on their sites was passed by Australia.

The law on the news code was firmly opposed by the US tech giants.

Facebook blocked all news content from Australians over the row last week, but reversed its decision after talks with the government this week.

Following those talks, new changes to the legislation were passed, allowing Facebook and Google not to be subject to the code.

Both firms, however, have now committed to paying lucrative amounts beyond the code to some major Australian publishers. These transactions have been generally regarded by the tech giants as a solution.

In other nations, Australia’s legislation has been seen as a potential test case for similar regulation to get payment for news from digital media.

After earlier passing through the Senate, the revised law was passed in the House of Representatives on Thursday.