A 33-year-old laundry man, Solomon Aganyi, who allegedly acted as an accomplice in stealing $30, 000 has appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

The police charged Aganyi with two counts of criminal conspiracy and theft.

Prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that Austine Obilonu of Polaris Bank, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, reported the matter at the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID), Abuja, on May 8.

Udo alleged that the complainant on the same date said that one Adeyemi Folarin a staff of the bank stole the sum of $30, 000 belonging to a customer.

The prosecutor further said that during police investigation, Adeyemi confessed that the money was given to one Obalola Adesoye now at large and he transferred another N12, 000 into the defendant’s GTB account number 0170512281 for ritual purpose to conceal the crime.

Udo said the defendant was arrested when he went to the bank to withdraw the said money, adding that the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

Both accused persons however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Ahmed Injidawo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 24, for hearing.