Latest Biafra/IPOB News For Wednesday, June 9th, 2021

The top stories about Biafra, IPOB, ESN, Nnamdi Kanu, and other pro-Biafra groups are listed here.

Biafra: What Buhari Must Do To Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB – Sheikh Gumi

Popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss with the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking with DailyPost, the controversial cleric urged the government to sit with the proscribed Biafra group to get peace in the southeast.

Sheikh Gumi stated that the government should be frank in negotiating with the Nnamdi Kanu group.

He said: “Government should try to be frank and engage even with IPOB’s people. Government should call them ‘you come and sit down let’s talk, what is your problem’.

“Government should call them for a dialogue; see nobody doubts Nigeria. The problem is that the government is not being considerate even with these herdsmen.”

Biafra: How Gunmen Invaded My Residence, Killed My Aide, Abducted My Brother – IPOB Lawyer, Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s lawyer, has narrated how security operatives attacked his home.

Naija News recalls that Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s residence was invaded at the weekend by armed policemen and soldiers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ejiofor commended former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who alerted him and stood by him during the attack.

Biafra: IPOB’s Lawyer, Ejiofor Reveals Those After His Life

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s lawyer, have revealed those attempting to kill him.

Naija News recalls that Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s residence was invaded at the weekend by armed policemen and soldiers.

READ ALSO: Security Agents Abducting, Secretly Killing Igbo Youths – Nnamdi Kanu

In a statement on Tuesday, the lawyer stated that those hugely benefiting from the hostilities in our region are after my life.

He also called for the immediate and unconditional release of his domestic workers, who were abducted by the security operatives.

Security Agents Abducting, Secretly Killing Igbo Youths – Nnamdi Kanu Alleges

Security agencies in Nigeria have been accused by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, of secretly abducting and killing Igbo youths in the Southeast.

The IPOB leader alleged that security operatives justify the abduction and killing of the youths by tagging them, unknown gunmen.

Kanu in a statement released through IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that security agents abduct their victims from their houses.

The statement reads, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to place the world on notice, of the ongoing abductions and secret killings of Biafrans especially Igbo youths by the Nigeria security agents, and tagging them unknown gunmen.”