Late Prof JP Clark to be buried before 12 midnight today – Clark

Late Professor John Pepper Clark- Bekederemo to be buried before 12 midnight today, Chief Ebikeme Clark said.

Ebikeme who was the immediate former Chairman of Burutu local government area, Delta state , said arrangement was in top gear to ensure the family met the Will of the late eminent poet and literary icon that his body be interred within three days of his passage at his Kiagbodo residence close to the Kiagbodo river in Burutu local government area, Delta state.

READ ALSO: South-South leader, Edwin Clark loses brother Prof John Clark

He said the remains of the late Professor Clark would arrive at the Asaba airport, capital of Delta state and be driven in a long motorcade to Kiagbogbodo community , adding that boats were already on standbye at the Kiagbodo river to ferry the remains across to his residence.

“We are working round the clock to ensure that he is buried before 12 midnight today. We are expecting the body at the Asaba airport and from there it will come in a motorcade to our village. We want to meet his Will that he be buried within three days of his demise “, he said.

When asked if guests would be at the funeral, Clark who is a son of Chief Edwin Clark, former Federal Commissioner for Information, said it was going to be a quiet ceremony among family members.

Daily Times gathered that the late Professor Clark was born April 6 1935 and passed on October 13, 2020 ,this year at the ripe age of 85 in Lagos. He was among the first generation of celebrated playwright, dramatist, poet in Africa and retired as a Professor of African literature from the University of Lagos. Among schools he attended was the prestigious University of Ibadan