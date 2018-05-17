Late Aishat Abimbola: DailyTimes Team meets with deceased family

By: Mutiat Alli

Since the announcement and confirmation of her death was made public by the President of the Golden Movie Ambassador of Nigeria’ (TGMAN) led by veteran actor, Amb. Saheed Balogun;

The Daily Times team led by the Entertainment Co-ordinator, Mutiat Alli has earlier visited Ibidun Extension Street, Ojuelegba where the deceased lived for several years.

Described as a reserved and well-respected actress, residents of the area disclosed that the news of her sudden death was heard via social media yesterday. ‘It should not have been Aunty Aishat’ this was said by one of the residents of the area who further described her as a hardworking lady who all she wanted was the best for herself, her families and most especially her two kids.

However a visit to the deceased family house at No.32, Fuja Street, off Randle Avenue, Surulere Lagos was met by appearance of some of her association colleagues led by Saheed Balogun, Kola Olaiya, Dele Fagboro, Sukannmi Omobolanle to mention but few were some of the early mourners who stormed the family house

Describing her as an icon, Saheed Balogun disclosed that the late Aishat was a goal getter and until her death she was the Vice-President of The Golden Movie Ambassador of Nigeria’ (TGMAN), a fantastic actress whose acting prowess and doggedness is second to none. She will indeed be missed by the association members, colleagues in the industry and fans across the globe.

It is equally important to note that the late actress had relocated to Canada with her two kids