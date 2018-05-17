How late actress, Aishat Abimbola died in Canada

…To be buried in Canada

Barely a day to the one year remembrance of the death of Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, another tragedy befell Nigerian film industry on Wednesday when the industry lost one of its very own, Aishat Yetunde Abimbola Musa, a.k.a Omoge Campus, who reportedly died in far away Canada, bringing back the sad tales of Moji Olaiya who died in the same city.

But contrary to news currently circulating in social media and some online and prints media platforms, The Daily Times can authoritatively confirm that Aishat has been living with the illness of breast cancer for years.

In fact, she was said to have had a successful operation of the breast two years ago in United States of America. The Daily Times exclusively gathered that she only went to Canada early this year to have a dress of the operation and contrary to speculations she never went for any operation.

Speaking on basis of anonymity to The Daily Times, one of her close friends, said: “It was dressing she went for and not the operation as been speculated in some quarters and that was done in Canada, it was after the dressing that she had complications. Aishat is not the type that likes to expose herself to media.

Even you (referring to one of our correspondents), there are things you don’t know about Aishat. She will only tell you what she wants you to know.”

Speaking further, she said for years now she has been shuttling between Canada, USA and Nigeria. In fact, her last movie was premiered in Maryland, USA.

In an exclusive interview she had with The Daily Times (the last she granted any media house, and which is reproduced in this edition), Aishat made mention of her styles and boldness’ which many people applauded her for.

Though born in Lagos Island, a fact that made her to lay claim of been a Lagosian since Lagos is her birthplace, but The Daily Times in an exclusive special report on non-Yoruba actresses acting in Yoruba sector, revealed the real origin of Aishat Abimbola to be from the southern part of Kaduna in Kaduna, the northern part of Nigeria but her dexterity in Yoruba language made her a an icon and a good actress until death took her away on Wednesday.

Aishat, who studied Catering and Hotel Management at Lagos State Polytechnic, was first introduced into the industry in 2003 by Antar Laniyan.

“I went to Antar and told him I want to act. He was surprised with my boldness and from there a contact was established between me and him,” Aishat explained in an interview on how she joined the industry.

On a commercial side, Aishat has been the lead actress as an ambassador for Fresh Forest Nigeria Limited, a company owned by Mr. Ibidire Adetunji Lams, for close to 10 years.

Until her death, Aishat was an active Vice President of The Golden Movie Ambassador of Nigeria (TGMAN), led by veteran actor, Amb. Saheed Balogun, where she discharged her duties to maximum potentials.

…The DailyTimes Team meets with deceased family

Since the announcement and confirmation of her death was made public by the President of the Golden Movie Ambassador of Nigeria (TGMAN), led by veteran actor, Amb. Saheed Balogun, The Daily Times team led by the Entertainment Co-ordinator, Mutiat Alli, had earlier visited Ibidun Extension Street, Ojuelegba, Lagos where the deceased lived for several years.

Described as a reserved and well-respected actress, residents of the area disclosed that the news of her sudden death was heard via social media on Wednesda.

“It should not have been Aunty Aishat,” said by one of the residents of the area who further described her as a hardworking lady who all she wanted was the best for herself, her families and most especially her two kids.

However, a visit to the deceased family house at No.32, Fuja Street, off Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos was met by appearance of some of her association colleagues led by Saheed Balogun, Kola Olaiya, Dele Fagboro, Sukannmi Omobolanle to mention but few who were some of the early mourners that stormed the family house.

Describing her as an icon, Saheed Balogun disclosed that the “late Aishat was a goal getter and until her death she was the Vice-President of The Golden Movie Ambassador of Nigeria (TGMAN), a fantastic actress whose acting prowess and doggedness is second to none.

She will indeed be missed by the association members, colleagues in the industry and fans across the globe”.

…The late Aishat was the third of her mother’s triplet

It will shock the industry and some of her fans that the late actress is the third (Idowu) of her mother’s triplet.

Disclosing this to The Daily Times, her siblings revealed that before her were Musa (Taiwo), Late Issa (Kehinde) and the late Aishat Abimbola (Idowu) who were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos.

It is important to note that the late Aishat lost her parents years back and before her death, she had been the bread winner of the family.

…She was our all – Musa (Taiwo) Sha’ban, late Aishat’s brother

“We came to this world together as we were born triplet; Aishat is a great personality in our family as we all usually pray for her because she was indeed the bread-winner of our household.

“Before her death, she was someone who did not joke with her family members, siblings at all. She was our mother and father in all. She will truly be missed.”

Aishat was a rare gem to us – Mariam Musa

The Daily Times equally spoke with Mariam Adebukola Musa who is the last born of the Musa family. With heavy eyes, Mariam could not stop screaming the Late Aishat’s name, describing her as a rare gem to the family and society at large.

Mariam equally told one of our corresspondents that Aishat has joined the list of the other two siblings who had died years back; leaving them to remain four from the seven siblings in all.

…Burial plans

However, the deceased family has given the utmost right to The Golden Movie Ambassador of Nigeria (TGMAN) to handle all the activities related to giving her a befitting activities. The Daily Times can confirm authoritatively that the late actress will be buried tomorrow in Canada.

Speaking with The Daily Times team, Saheed Balogun further affirmed that come Thursday, May 24, 2018, at a venue that will be disclosed much later, the artistes night/candle light procession wil be held while Friday, May 25, 2018, the Fidau prayer will hold.

Meanwhile, her professional colleagues in movie industry have been reacting to her death.