LASU sacks 3 randy lecturers over sexual harassment

Lagos State University (LASU) has disclosed that it has dismissed three senior lecturers over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The randy lecturers are Dr. Ayoola Sunkanmi Odubunmi, Dr. Isiaka Ajani Ogunwande, and Dr. Emmanuel Orilade Gbeleyi.

In a statement from LASU’s spokesman, Mr. Ademola Adekoya and made available to journalists on Tuesday, the institution noted that the dismissal followed due investigations into the allegations against the trio.

Adekoya said that the lecturers’ dismissal is based on the decision of its Governing Council during its 119th Statutory Meeting held recently in Lagos.

He said: “While Dr. Odubunmi is an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, Dr. Ogunwande is an Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry at LASU.

For Dr. Gbeleyi, he is a Lecturer II at the Department of Anatomy, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Lagos.

“The current LASU authority by this development has further demonstrated its zero-tolerance for sexual harassment and general indiscipline and the drive to continually promote the welfare of both deserving staff and students of the institution.”

Adekoya also noted in the statement of the promotion and recruitment of members of staff of the university, saying that the Council has approved the promotion of 49 academic staff and 200 non-academic staff into various positions.

He added that 29 non-academic staff of the University have benefited from an internal recruitment exercise recently conducted by the university.