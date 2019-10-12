The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, says there is a new era of discipline and rule of law in the institution.

The university, Spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, said on Friday in Lagos that no smear campaign would hamper this drive.

“It is pertinent to state that Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun-led administration as Vice-Chancellor is one that promotes an unprecedented harmonious relationship between the management and all members of staff and students.

“We insist that the drums of crisis being beaten is the handiwork of a very few, but vocal set of individuals who will stop at nothing to restore the old order of indiscipline and crisis in Lagos State University.

“The new LASU brand is an open book and interested journalists are invited to make their professional investigations,” he said.

Adekoya said that LASU Community was solidly mobilised behind the leadership of the incumbent management led by Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun as Vice-Chancellor.

“It explains the unprecedented three year seamless administrative and academic cycle the university has had.

“Our attention has been drawn to another sponsored polemic article on the vice-chancellor and by extension the Lagos State University.

“The article was titled: ‘Arresting the Drift Toward Authoritarianism’ published in some online media platforms few days ago,” he said.

Adekoya said that LASU disproved the sponsored post in its entirety, pointing out that nothing, but “fabricated falsehood, and a lame attempt to derail the wheel of justice grinding in the university.

“An innocuous visit by a neutral, fact-finding party will patently reveal the truth about LASU.

“It is on record that the leadership of all other staff unions have all exuberantly praised the efforts of the management to institute rule of law, while promoting the welfare of staff and students,” he said.

Adekoya called on well meaning stakeholders to partner with the new LASU. (NAN)