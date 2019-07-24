Esther Taiwo

The founder of Lagos State University, Alhaji (Dr.) Lateef Kayode Jakande, has been honoured by the University as he turned 90 recently with a lecture titled “Lateef Kayode Jakande: A Phenom of Administration in Lagos State.

Alhaji Jakande, who was a former Governor of Lagos State, founded the University in 1983.

The Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, represented by Hon. Sunny Ajose, said LASU was founded during the administration of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, adding that it is therefore expedient that the management celebrate his 90th birthday with a Lecture delivered by Prof. Hakeem Danmole.

“To immortalise this distinguished personality who has remained relevant in the scheme of things, the Council has decided to name an infrastructure in his name which is the longest road that leads to the campus”, he said.

The road that runs through the University Main Campus, from the Main Gate down to the International School and beyond will henceforth by the decision of the University Governing Council, be known as Lateef Jakande Road.

Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Adeniyi Harrison, said the University appreciates the foresightedness of the nonagenarian in establishing the University.

He said the Faculty of Arts would be honouring Alhaji Lateef Jakande with an Annual Lecture ‘Lateef Jakande Annual Lecture’ in his celebration.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said: “If we are asked today to mention one pillar behind the Lagos State University, all of us will be unanimous in mentioning Alhaji Lateef Jakande, A. K. A Baba Kekere”.

Fagbohun said this is because in 1983, Jakande had the opportunity to cast a stone across the waters and he did that so well, adding that everyone is a beneficiary of that vision.

“Jakande conceived and signed into law the bill that brought the creation of LASU. He saw ahead. The creation of LASU has positively impacted the lives of many. Today, we all can eloquently attest to the fact that your strategy worked”.

“From just three faculties, 55 Admin Staff and 37 Technical Staff, and 375 students admitted, the institution has grown into three major campuses, Ojo, Epe and Ikeja. Today, our institution is able to boast of 7 faculties, 4 Schools and 1 college. We are also able to boast of many Directorates”, he said.

The Vice Chancellor also stressed that every year, the University admits over 6,500 students from just 375 students in its first year.

“Think about it, if this Genius of ideas did not conceive of LASU, what would have become the fate of these ones? You are revered as an example of Public Administration”.

“We at LASU count ourselves privileged that we are able to celebrate with you today. We rejoice with you and your family”.

“Happy birthday to a man who truly made a difference in public service. Your name will continue to resonate in the annals of our University”, Fagbohun remarked.

Guest lecturer at the event, Prof Hakeem Danmole, said many governments have ruled Lagos State but none has touched the lives of the downtrodden like Jakande.

“Here is a man who has used his life to serve Lagos and Nigeria. The landmark achievements of Baba’s administration is yet to be equaled by any administration in the state; he was an administrator par excellence, a space builder and a front line politician “, he said.