Esther Taiwo, Lagos

Lagos state University, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN) has approved the indefinite suspension of two final year students, Oloyede Akanbi, of the Department of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, and Olutade Tobiloba, of the Department of Accounting over cultism related activities.

A statement provided by the students’ affairs division of the university states that “the students’ affairs division received information on a fracas that happened on June 20 on the campus involving some students and non-students.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the fracas which started at the faculty of management sciences was between two cult groups. With the prompt reaction of the security department, those who were involved ran out of the campus and some of them were eventually apprehended and later handed over to the police.

“Two of the LASU students that were involved are Oloyede Akanbi, 400 level student of the department of industrial relations and personnel management and

Olutade Tobiloba, also a 400 level student, department of accounting.

“The management is not unaware of pressure being put on the leadership of the students’ union and faculty associations by students who would want the students’ union and association platforms to be used to shield offenders and perpetrators of criminality from justice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university will not condone harassment and blackmail of students’ leaders by unscrupulous elements even as it encourages the union leaders to always pursue legitimate means in championing the interest of the students.”

In a related development, the vice chancellor has also approved the indefinite suspension of Ogunbowale Afeez of the department of chemistry education over an alleged case of rape.

Ogunbowale was reported to have carried out the act on April 18, 2018. He was apprehended on September 13, 2018 and subsequently, transferred to the Festac Police Station since the case is a criminal case.