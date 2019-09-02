Some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be closed from today (September 2) to October 31 for construction work, according to a traffic advisory by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

According to the advisory made public on Sunday, the road will be closed from Kara Bridge inward Berger and from Berger inward Kara Bridge.

The alternative routes announced for road users are: Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from/to Abeokuta connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; Sagamu-Ikorodu Road from/to Sagamu connecting via Sagamu Interchange from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; and Ijebu-Ode – Itoikin Road from/to Ijebu-Ode connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Julius Berger, the company handling the construction of that section of the road, had previously announced plans to close the road in August.

However, the closure plans were postponed to accommodate travel plans made for the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebration and other religious activities scheduled around the period.

The area to be closed covers 1.4 kilometres of the 127.6-kilometre-long expressway connecting Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and Lagos State.