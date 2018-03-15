At last, Senate confirms Aishah Ahmad as CBN Deputy Gov

• Approves 4 others as MPC members

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Aishah Ahmad as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as four members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

While Ahmad’s confirmation was in accordance with the provisions of section 8(1) (2) of the CBN Act, 2007, the appointments of Prof. Adeola Festus Adenikinju, Dr. Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi, Dr. Robert Chikwendu Asogwu and Dr. Asheikh Maidugu as members of the MPC were in accordance with the provisions of section 12 (1) (4) of the CBN Act, 2007.

The Daily Times recalls that the Senate on Tuesday ordered its Committee on Banking, Insurance &Other Financial Committee to screen and confirm the appointments of two deputy governor nominees as well as nominated members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Prior to the confirmation of their appointments, the Senate had put on hold their screening, following the existing impasse between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

But the Senate has considered the screening of the nominees as a matter of national interest especially to save the nation’s monetary system and the economy at large a major setback as the next meeting of the MPC will take place on Monday, March 19, 2018.

The Chairman of the Committee on Banking, Senator Adebayo Rafiu, who brought the issue under Order 42 and 52 (Matter of Urgent Attention) appealed to his colleagues to confirm the appointees.

He said given the importance of MPC to Direct Foreign Investment into the country, it is imperative for the MPC to continue directing the affairs of Nigeria’s monetary economy.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also said in the interest of the nation, the lawmakers will always prioritize the economy while he urged the chairman of the Committee to ensure a speedy completion of the confirmation process to enable the MPC have a successful meeting on March 19, 2018.