LASPOTECH embarks on large scale cassava farming

Lagos State Polytechnic had embarked on large scale farming of cassava in preparation for cassava flour and industrial starch production.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr. Samuel Sogunro stated this while addressing journalists at the 26th pre-convocation press conference to herald activities lined up for the ceremony.

According to him, the Polytechnic which commenced its programme with 257 students and five Departments in 1978 is set to graduate 6,355 students on Thursday, March 8 across all schools.

Out of the number of graduating students, 211 earned Distinction, 1,368 in Upper Credit, 3,505 in Lower Credit while 1,271 obtained Pass classification.

He also revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) for the establishment of a mini Power Substation on Ikorodu campus to tackle the problem of power outage.

The Rector also stated that the State government has commenced necessary steps towards the fulfilment of the promises made for High capacity auditorium, Administrative Building, Completion of the abandoned ultramodern sports complex and Drone projects which he made at the 25th convocation.

Sogunro highlighted other activities for the 26th convocation to include convocation lecture to be delivered by former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The title of the lecture: “Crises of Governance, Governance of Crises: The Role of Education in Nibbling Crises in Nigeria”.

Esther Taiwo