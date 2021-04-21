LASIEC: Lagos council polls fixed for July 24

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has tentatively scheduled elections for July 24, 2021, in the state’s 20 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, as stipulated by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), the commission’s chairman, revealed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Philips, “LASIEC, which is charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration, is committed to conducting free, fair, credible and inclusive elections into the offices of chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors in July this year. The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon.”

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, praised LASIEC’s readiness to hold free, equal, and inclusive elections in all 57 councils in a statement.

Seye Oladejo, the interim Publicity Secretary, said in a statement, “This has enhanced the credibility of the electoral umpire that’s prepared to carry out its responsibilities as at when due without paying attention to the needless distractions of political actors.

“When we await the official publication of the statutory notices, we wish to state clearly that the Lagos State APC is prepared for free, fair Local Government elections to renew the mandate of our council administrators for another four years term.”