A Grammy Award Winning songwriter/producer, LaShawn Daniels, has been confirmed dead on by his publicist, Mr Jojo Pada.

According to Pada, the song writer who once wrote for Michael Jackson and Beyonce, died as a result of injuries sustained in a fatal motor accident on Tuesday.

He also said that late Daniels’s wife, April Daniels signed a statement in respect of her husband’s death on September 4, revealing her husband’s death in a car crash in South Carolina.

In the statement, “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels.

“Daniels was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,”April said.

“A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family,” she further added.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy.”

The late Daniels had written countless hits for artists like Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Jackson.

The late songwriter was best known for his collaborations with the music producer Dark child, with songwriting credits on a litany of pop and R&B classics.

The songs include Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine”, “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, “If You Had My Love” by Jennifer Lopez, and “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” by Whitney Houston.

In 2001 Grammy, Daniels won the best R&B song as one of the writers on the hit single “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.

He left behind his wife April and their three sons, Omarr, Tahshon, & Jett.

