Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over rising cases of female students in public and private schools abandoning their academics due to pregnancy in the state.

The State Government lamented that teenage pregnancy has become a trend among students which it attributed to a lack of parental care in the state. Director, Office of the Public Defender, OPD, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi,

in a statement made available to our reporters noted that teenage pregnancy was on the increase among teenagers, thereby making many girls drop out of school.

According to her, the girl-child has not been getting adequate attention and necessary information from their parents, “if such attention is coming from outside and most especially from the opposite sex, such a child may fall prey. “In recent times, older men take advantage of girls when they are in critical condition,

this is because they see us as weaker sex but we need to prove to them that we are strong and want you to always have it at the back of your mind that you are not weak. Be bold and be focused.” Adeyemi added that one of the causes of teenage pregnancy is when the female child is sexually active at an early age.

She said that some girls in order to stop the unwanted pregnancy go as far as having an abortion, which sometimes goes wrong and leads to sudden death or complications with their reproductive organs. “This is apart from the health implications where a victim can get infected with Sexually Transmitted Infections.”

The Director stressed that such informed the Office to partner with the Old Students Association of the school to carry out sensitisation to educate the pupil who is majorly girls on the challenges to be faced as a girl-child. On cultism, one of the old students and a Director in the state’s Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget,

Mrs Kemi Adedeji, urged students not to engage in cultism as “there is no gain in being a member but rather join an association that will improve them academically.”