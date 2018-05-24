LASG to prosecute fake Taskforce official

…raids 97 motorcycles along Ojota- Ikorodu area.

Joy Anyim

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Thursday nabbed a notorious tout, Abiodun Adeleye who had been impersonating as an official of the Agency.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the 51 year old impersonator was nabbed by the enforcement team of the Agency under the Mile 12 bridge after he had illegally arrested a Toyota Camry car for obstruction and collected N3000 cash from the owner of the vehicle.

Items recovered from the suspect were said to include a Motorola GP 340 security walkie talkie and the N3000 cash he collected from the owner of the impounded Toyota Camry car with registration number MUS 319 DL.

The Chairman stated that the Agency had been inundated with complaints from motorists about illegal activities of these unscrupulous elements, saying that the ban on activities of touts and Local Government traffic officials from controlling and enforcing traffic laws across the State was a government response to clarion call to curb their nefarious activities.

SP Egbeyemi advised motorists accosted by these touts not to yield to their intimidation and demand for money irrespective of location being taken to.

“Motorists should report anybody not authorised trying to assault or extort them to the nearest Police station or any law enforcement Agency.

” The government directive ordering touts and traffic officials of Local Government to vacate roads in the State and desist from controlling and enforcing traffic laws is still very much in force

” Members of the public should be vigilant about activities of these touts who are now on the increase parading themselves as ‘Task Force officials’ extorting and harassing motorists on different routes across the State.”

SP Egbeyemi further commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for supporting the Agency with necessary security gadgets including security jackets which he said has made officers of the Agency to be conspicuously identified while on official duties.

He however confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal had directed that the arrested impersonator be immediately charge to court for prosecution.

While the Commissioner of Police also directed that the Chairman Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi carry out enforcement operation on touts including traffic officials of Local Government claiming to be enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic laws of 2012.

The owner of the illegally impounded Toyota Camry car Mr. Balogun Adebayo said, “The man (arrested tout) charged me N15000 for the traffic offence he claimed I have committed under Mile 12 bridge but i was able to raise N3000 which he collected from me. “

Adeleye confessed to have collected the N3000. He also said he makes an average of N15000 to N30000 daily from these illegal activities around ketu and Mile 12 under bridge respectively.

He however appealed to the government to tamper justice with mercy that he is ready to be of a good character if pardoned.

In another development, the enforcement team of the Agency impounded 97 commercial motorcycles between Ojota to Ikorodu area.

According to Egbeyemi, activities of these notorious commercial motorcyclists between Ojota to ikorodu were an eyesore as they plied major highways, bridges and harasses up coming vehicles (one-way) with 2 to 3 passengers.

He said, ” The Agency hereby warn members of the public not to engage commercial motorcyclists on 475 restricted routes including major highways and bridges across the State.”