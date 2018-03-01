LASG procures, gives 12 coconut processing equipment to councils

The Lagos State Government, through its Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA), has distributed coconut-processing equipment to processors in 12 Local Councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), as part of its empowerment programme in the coconut value chain.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Food Security, Mr. Okanlawon Sanni , who distributed the processing equipment to beneficiaries, disclosed that the state government has shown commitment to boosting food security.

He stressed that government included coconut processors in its agricultural development programme with a view to developing the value chain.

Sanni noted that the 12 units of processing equipment donated include-stainless two ton per hour coconut greater; 7.5 H.P Electric motor; industrial burners; aluminium bowls; and spoon, amongst others.

While admonishing beneficiaries to ensure optimal utilisation of the equipment for the purpose they were meant for, the Special Adviser warned that diverting the use of the equipment in any form is prohibited.

“The goal of distributing the equipment is to expand the scope of coconut processing operations in the state and further collaborate with the private sector in promoting the coconut value chain,” he said.

Sanni disclosed further that coconut growers in the state have also been empowered with more than 30,000 coconut seedlings, adding that over 600 youths and women have also been trained on the production of coconut oil and arts craft.