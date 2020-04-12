The Lagos State Government has partnered with Julius Berger Plc in continuation of the disinfection and fumigation of public places in the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said this in a statement in Lagos after the flag off of the exercise at Iddo Bus Stop over the weekend.

Bello said the partnership with Julius Berger Plc, a construction company, underscored the determination of the present administration to secure the lives of residents.

He explained that the state government would continue to adopt measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, especially through community transmission .

Bello commended Julius Berger for the provision of trucks and tankers with dispensers and chemicals to carry out the exercise.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Director, Sanitation Services, Dr Hassan Sanuth, explained that the chemicals being used for the exercise was a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and chlorine.

He listed the areas to be disinfected as Iddo Market- Costain- Oyingbo Iponrin; Bode Thomas- Orile and its environs;Yaba, Jibowu, Maryland, Ojuelegba through to Ojota.

He gave the other areas as Ikeja Under Bridge, Computer Village, Agidingbi Bus stop, Grammar School and Ojodu Berger.

The commissioner added the exercise would also touch the Tafawa Balewa Square, Marina, CMS, Inner Marina, Tinubu Square, Glover Road, Sura Bus stop, Upper Campos Bus stop and Obalende Roundabout.

Bello said the exercise had been scheduled to end by Monday (April 13).

He called on other well meaning corporate organisations to also come forward and support the state to fight the pandemic as a matter of corporate social responsibility.

