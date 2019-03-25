LASG opens resettlement camp for victims of building collapse

Benjamin Omoike

As part of efforts to provide succour to victims of the collapsed and demolished buildings on Lagos Island, the Lagos State Government has reiterated its readiness to accommodate affected residents at the State Relief/Resettlement Centre Igando in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Speaking during a tour of the Resettlement Centre in Igando at the weekend, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, stated that Governor Akinwumi Ambode has approved that those affected as a result of the ongoing demolition of defective buildings be resettled at Relief Centre in line with international best practices.

To this end, Bamigbetan stated that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s Resettlement Camp/Relief Centre is ready to accommodate no fewer than 500 displaced persons from Tuesday, March 26.

He declared that the exercise is part of the State government’s efforts to ensure that the effect of loss on the victims is mitigated to the barest minimum.

Also speaking the General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, said that the camp would be open for three months after which the government would review the need for an extension.

Tiamiyu said further that a medical team would arrive at the Resettlement Centre later today (Monday) to ascertain the health status of those affected, while the Igando General Hospital will handle referrals from the Camp.

The Igando Resettlement Camp has facilities to provide relief for affected victims, including those living with disabilities.