LASG issues seven days removal order to occupiers of illegal structures at Oko-Oba

Chioma Joseph, Lagos.

The Lagos States Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), has served a seven day ‘Removal Order’ to owners and occupiers of all illegal structures around Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba, to remove them immediately, Daily Times gathered.



Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), led the enforcement team of the Agency to serve the notice over the weekend.



Egbeyemi disclosed that over 2,500 illegal structures and shanties around the area, including containerised shops, were served the ‘Removal Order’.

CSP Egbeyemi further revealed that the illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along that axis during the #EndSARS unrest.



“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp including under age boys around the area.



“You will recall that as part on spot assessment of extent of destruction of both public and private properties by miscreants and hoodlums during the last protest Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu visited Fagba along Abbatior new Oko-Oba area,” he said.



He stated that residents around Fagba along Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed due to series of criminal activities perpetuated by the notorious boys, who hibernate around the area.



CSP Egbeyemi confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu had directed that immediately after the expiration of the seven-days ‘Removal Order” any miscreants or hoodlums arrested will be charged to court for prosecution.



The Chairman however maintained that the Agency would not relent in ensuring a safe environment for citizens within the state and the country at large.