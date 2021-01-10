LASG impound 100 motorcycles — Daily Times Nigeria

Chioma Joseph, Lagos.

As part of government’s efforts in ensuring sanity is restored on Lagos roads, 100 motorcycles, plying restricted routes have been impounded.

The motorcycles were reportedly impounded by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend.

Chairman of the Agency, Shola Jejeloye, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP),who led the enforcement exercise disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the motorcycles were impounded around Navy Town at Alakija, 2nd Rainbow and Festac Town.

He noted that the enforcement operation was carried out to halt the abuse of traffic laws by motorcycle operators.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu signs executive order to rebuild Lagos State

Jejeloye said: ” The discouraging high statistic of motorcycle accidents and the compelling need to enhance safety on Lagos roads led to the promulgation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law 2018.

“ Apart from criminals using these motorcycles as a means to escape after criminal activities, the influx into the State of these illegal motorcyclists without any traceable address and valid means of identification remains a huge Security and Safety threat to residents.

“In accordance with the Law, every motorcycle operators must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road-setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/adult with baby/child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with Government. “

While warning that the general public, especially motorists should ensure that their valuable items are safely kept while in traffic, the Chairman solicited for the cooperation of all residents in providing useful security information about criminal activities around them to security agencies through the Lagos State free Emergency Toll Lines 112 or 767.