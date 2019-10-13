The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has raised alarm of possible fire outbreak following pipeline vandalism at Kakatin Road, Aboru in Mosan-Okunola Local Council Area of the state.

Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, raised the alarm in an interview in Lagos on Sunday.

The LASEMA boss asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to shut down the pipeline from the source to avert major disaster.

“I want to inform Lagos residents that pipeline vandalism has been reported in Kakatin Road leading to Aboru Mosan Okunola Local Government Developmrnt Area (LCDA) Lagos,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that officials of the agency and other stakeholders were on stand by.

He urged residents of the area to avoid the use of naked fire around the area to prevent disaster. (NAN)