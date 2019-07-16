By Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reiterated the need for active collaboration, increased synergy, information sharing, as well as regular meetings amongst stakeholders to enhance proper coordination, increase effective emergency response as well as build resilience of communities during emergency intervention in the state.

Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this during a working visit to the headquarter of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos state Police Command in Alausa, saying that lack of coordination and cooperation among stakeholders could be a form of hindrance to the success of emergency management and intervention in the state.

He stated that “effective preparedness requires close coordination among stakeholders while effective coordination itself implies the understanding of stakeholders regarding each other’s roles before an emergency occurs, elements of command and control, communication, dispatches, deployment and a clear-cut incident command structure.

“All these give credence to a single-chain of command where roles and responsibilities of stakeholders are clearly defined before, during and after emergency/disasters in the state.”

The LASEMA boss explained that the agency which is the umbrella body that co-ordinates the activities of relevant agencies in prevention and management of disasters in the state, is vested with the major role to play in this regard.

His visit, the director general added, is to solicit for further support from a security agency such as the Rapid Response Squad of the state police command as emergency and security go side-by-side.

While highlighting some of his agenda in line with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the area of adequate safety of lives and properties, Oke-Osanyintolu noted that in consonance with the LASEMA Law of 2015 as amended, the agency has established zonal rescue coordinating centres, located in the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the zonal centres are headed by senior officers in the agency with support from the Cappa Dispatch Centre in Oshodi, Command and Control Centre, Alausa-Ikeja and the Dispatch Centre, Onipanu on Ikorodu Road for adequate and quick response to any form of emergency/disaster.

Oke-Osanyintolu also disclosed plans to revamp its operations on Lagos waterways to compliment the efforts of the Lagos state Waterways Authority, (LASWA), the marine police and other relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate safety of the commuting populace with the establishment of the Aquatic Response Unit at the Lekki Response Unit by the Lekki/Ikorodu link Bridge.

He sought for continuous support and adequate protection of all emergency responders from hoodlums, who sometimes use emergency scenes to loot and sometimes attack emergency responders, as well as preventing free access to trained emergency responders from carrying out response and recovery during emergency interventions.