Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reiterated the need for building contractors and developers in the state to always ensure they abide by the Lagos state building codes and regulations before and during building construction, to prevent unnecessary collapse of buildings and the subsequent loss of lives and properties.

Speaking following the collapse of another building on Wednesday at K Farm Estate, Fagba, Iju Road, in Ifako Ijaye Local Council Development Area of the state, the Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, revealed that the agency received the distress call regarding the collapsed building through the emergency toll free number 112/767.

He added that he immediately mobilised the agency’s response team with other stakeholders to the scene, but that upon arrival of his men to the scene, they discovered that a three -storey building under construction suddenly collapsed.

Dr. Osanyintolu further explained that preliminary report after a physical assessment of the collapsed building revealed that the incident could be as a result of the use of substandard building materials and also, due to lack of expertise in the construction of the building.

Fortunately, he said there was no loss of life in the incident, due to the prompt response of the agency. However, all the 12 victims were rescued alive, including one trapped adult male and were all treated and discharged immediately on the spot of the incident, he explained.

The LASEMA boss said that the agency with the use of an excavator pulled down the building so as to ensure the safety of lives and properties of people living in adjoining buildings.

He however, assured that the agency will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders and also continue advocacy on the need for all and sundry to imbibe the safety culture to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and properties in Lagos.