LASACO gets Latest ISO certification

LASACO Assurance Plc’s knack for quality service and accountability recently got a boost when it received the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) , which is the representative of the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) in Nigeria.

The Insurance giant, which is the first to receive the certification to the earlier NIS ISO 9001:2008 among the numerous insurance underwriters in the country, was found worthy of the coveted rating because of its quality management system and priority for customer satisfaction.

The certification is in line with LASACO’s goal of delivering high quality services, which has over the years endeared it to the public, making it a key player in the dynamic insurance sector of the country’s economy.

The International Organization for Standardization, a global entity known for helping companies develop Quality-Based Management Systems that focus on Risk-Based thinking and Accountability, designed a group of Quality Management Standards that are tailored towards meeting the needs of customers.

The certification to the Quality Management System Standards has therefore conferred the global status on LASACO Assurance Plc as with other international organisations certified in like manner all over the business world.

The latest standards, adopted in 2015, which LASACO Assurance Plc is currently certified, are designed to help improve communications, efficiency, implementation of continuous improvement and, ultimately, higher customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the latest quality rating, the Managing Director/CEO of LASACO, Mr Segun Balogun, was happy that the achievement aligned with the company’s “vision of leveraging our compliance and quality of service across all of our markets to provide our clients with the highest quality of service possible. As we continue to foster a commitment to client satisfaction, we are very proud of this achievement, which underscores our drive for excellence”.

The ISO certification, he added, “is a strong signal that our clients and partners can trust us to deliver the highest quality of services. It gives them confidence that we are fully focused on their needs and committed to international standards of quality”.

The General Manager (Technical), Oluyemi Samson, said that “ISO 9001:2015 is the latest and most advanced international standards for Quality Management Systems and our early adoption of this standard is evidence of our commitment to quality in all of our business processes and products”.

Adesola Afolabi