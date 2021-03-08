Laporta wins Barcelona presidential race — Daily Times Nigeria

Joan Laporta is set to become Barcelona presidential after triumphing in Sunday’s election.

A total of 55,611 members voted, with Laporta securing 54.3 percent of the vote, comfortably beating rivals Victor Font (30 percent) and Toni Freixa (9 percent).

It means that Laporta will enjoy a second term at the helm of the club.

Laporta’s first spell as Barcelona president was to prove a hugely successful one. He took charge of the club in 2003 and left it seven years later indisputably the best team in the world.

With Pep Guardiola at the helm and star players like Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and Lionel Messi all in their pomp, they set the benchmark for quality in the game. Indeed, they are still regarded as one of the greatest sides of all time.

Laporta’s challenge in his second spell in charge of the club will, however, be even greater. Barcelona is mired in debt and will be forced to make drastic cutbacks in terms of their spending in the months ahead.

Furthermore, the contract for Messi expires in the summer. Laporta had promised those who voted for him before the election that their best chance of retaining the Argentine was to vote for him. It would, therefore, be an early blow to his credibility if Messi were to depart.

When he was asked if he would be in touch with Messi’s entourage tomorrow, he said: “Why tomorrow? I can speak tonight, the night is long.”