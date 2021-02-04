Landlord docked for allegedly assaulting tenant over unpaid rent

A 56-year-old landlord, Williams Oshuola, who allegedly assaulted his tenant, Nwakego Nwaduabuchi, over unpaid house rent, was on Thursday brought before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

Daily times gathered that the defendant, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 18 at about 4:40p.m at No. 25 Adeloju Str., Sabo-Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Okuomose said that the defendant incited one Eze Oshimere, his in-law, to enter into the dwelling House of one Nwakego Nwaduabuchi, his tenant, to beat her up for owing house rent.

“The defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by inciting his in-law to beat his tenant.

The offences contravened Sections 168 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendant to bail of N50, 000 with one surety in the like sum.Hotepo adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention. (NAN)