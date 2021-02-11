Landlady's daughter kills tenant over electricity bill — Daily Times Nigeria

Joy Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a Landlady’s daughter, Tina Essi, alleged to have killed a 49-year-old man, Christian Akparie over electricity bill.

The incident was said to have happened at No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Daily Times reports that the duo had a misunderstanding on January 31, over the sharing of electricity bill, which resulted in a fight.

It was gathered that Akparie sustained injuries from the fight and died six days after, while being rushed to the hospital.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said: “ Police preliminary investigation revealed that on January 31, an argument, over the payment of electricity bill ensued between the Landlady’s daughter, Ms Tina Essi and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight.

“ After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday February 6, at about 7a.m. while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

“ The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Departmet (SCID), Yaba, for thorough investigation.”

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu has however urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter.

He said the police boss has also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles.

