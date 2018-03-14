Land Use Charge: Lagos explains tax increment, targets massive infrastructure in schools, others

Following complaints by land and property owners in Lagos over the Amendment in Land Use Charge, the Lagos State government, during the weekend explained increment in the tax..

It said the increase was to ensure that multiple developmental works going on across the state were adequately financed and delivered.

The state Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, over the weekend told newsmen that the plan of the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode is to improve the lives of the residents through delivery of world class infrastructures, adding that this would require financial investments.

“When we came on board, we realised that we will be needing at least N180 billion to make our class rooms world class. Last year alone we put in N20 billion, which is just a scratch of what is really needed. We want to make sure we provide these facilities for our children.

“Same thing goes for roads. Lagos has 5,000 roads, but last year we delivered 114. This year, we are already working on 181. With the resources we have, there is no way we can deliver 2,000 roads before we leave office in few months time.

“And for us to deliver 2,000 roads, we have decided to establish four interlocking block production sites in four different parts of Lagos. Each site will be producing 1000 interlocking blocks per day. As we speak now the equipments are on their way to Lagos. And all these require money,” he added.

He said while politicians look for quick fix to solutions, state often think of long term solutions, adding that Ambode has decided to provide long term solutions to several infrastructural issues in the state.

“For instance Lagosians have been taking risks with their water. We have decided to overhaul what we have and provide a safer model. And we have started doing that.”

He said he believed Lagosians were very aware of the massive infrastructure presently going on in the state, hence their decision to support the system. He called on other residents, especially property owners in the state to support the efforts of government.

Motolani Oseni