Land dispute leaves five dead, several injured — Daily Times Nigeria

ISAAC JOB, UYO

No fewer than five persons have been allegedly killed while seven others were severely injured following an age long land disputes between Uko Ntenghe and Uko Akpan communities in Mbo Local Government of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that fracas erupted on Monday when militant youths from Uko Ntenghe reportedly invaded the farmland purportedly owned by Uko Akpan community as they allegedly raped and kidnapped a woman before the irate youths said to be local warlords invaded Uko Nteghe community in Enwang, the headquarters and killed five persons.

An eye witness, Edet Okon stated that the armed youths shot sporadically as residents scampered for safety while they burnt down two houses and several cars in the otherwise serene area.

He said the whereabout of the clan head of the community, HRH Ovong Bassey Atabia II was unknown, while one of his sons is said to have been among those injured.

Narrating the incident, another eyewitness, a youth leader, Michael Etim, appealed to the state government and security agencies to intervene and restore calm in the area.

“This is a matter of life and death. Those in the village are not safe,” he lamented.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, an indigene of the area, could not be reached as at press time, as calls and message sent to his phone and WhatsApp were not replied to.

In a telephone interview, Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Mcdon said the police was on top of the situation, “we are on it. Our men are on the ground there,” he said.