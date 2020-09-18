Lance corporal commits suicide in Yobe, leaves note for wife

A lance corporal attached to the army’s 27 task force brigade in Buni Gari, Gujba local government area of Yobe state, has reportedly killed himself.

According to a source who spoke to TheCable, said that the lance corporal suddenly took his gun, aimed at his head and pulled the trigger.

“He shot himself in the head, and he died immediately, before other soldiers could even rush to help,” a military source said.

Daily Times gathered that the soldier was also said to have left a note for his wife. His body has been evacuated and sources said investigation into what led to the incident is in progress.

Sagir Musa, army spokesperson, was not immediately available to comment over the matter.