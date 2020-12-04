Lamido tells Buhari to drop Arrogance and Repent To Allah

Sule Lamido, Former Jigawa state governor, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians and needs to cry, and repent to Allah for the country to live in peace.

Lamido was reacting to the recent killings by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in some parts of the North.

Daily Times reports that in an interview, Lamido said Buhari should drop his arrogance and seek Allah’s forgiveness.

He added that the president might have committed sins that are affecting the country.

“There is no way a government can go successfully without sabotage but you need to be strong enough to overcome such challenges. If really, he cannot withstand this, he has to resign. we can’t be accepting sabotage as a reason.

“He has failed, if not that he failed, how will you allow some people to slaughter 43 people? How will you allow bandits to raid villages and set them on fire and rape their women? Something is wrong somewhere” he said.

Both the presidency and the governing APC party have yet to react to Sule Lamido’s comments. But the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed told journalists in Lagos that those calling for Buhari’s resignation are “irresponsible” politicians.

Sule Lamido spoke on the future of the country saying, “Allah is merciful to his servants, and we hope our prayers will be answered, but Buhari has to go first. He should ask himself what offences he has committed.

He needs to wake up at midnight, drop his arrogance and pray. He should ask for Allah’s forgiveness for the offences he has committed.

“He is arrogant and always speaking with pride. Many people have said it and we have seen it. In the last four years, if you said something like this, you will be cursed but now the truth has come. The problem is that he doesn’t listen to what people are saying, but everyone has spoken out. People are tired, the Ulamas, the masses and the traditional leaders… have spoken out.”

“When Buhari was sick, Nigerian prayed for him and they are still doing, but he failed to address their challenges,” he added.