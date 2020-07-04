Chief of Staff to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, made this known in Jos.

Manjang said that “the Chief of Staff to the Plateau State governor, Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19 after the test that was conducted for members of the state executive council on July 1, following the directive of Governor Lalong.

”The chief of staff is asymptomatic and in good condition.”

Manjang said that already, health officials have begun treating Donjur at one of the isolation centres in Jos, while members of his family and other contacts were being traced, tested and quarantined.

He said that the chief of staff, who is in high spirits deserve prayers from members of the public.

The commissioner also called on the public to endeavour to submit to COVID-19 testing which is important in unveiling cases and for eventual treatment.

He further disclosed that other personal aides of the governor, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on July 2 and were awaiting their results.

Manjang said that Gov. Lalong still admonished citizens to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.