Lalong tasks corps members to step up HIV/AIDS campaign

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on Friday, tasked the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to step up the campaign against the killer HIV/AIDS disease and other deadly diseases.

He said the virus is fast becoming rampant among youth who are the leaders of tomorrow, saying that if urgent steps are not taking to curb the menace, the future looks bleak.

Lalong stated this in Jos, at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 batch “A” corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp.

Represented by the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Urban Development, Bulus Bot, Lalong said: “Get yourselves involved in national assignments such as the conduct of national elections, the effective nationwide campaign against HIV/AIDS and other diseases.

“The core role of the scheme as a vehicle for national integration and sustainable development is borne out of the noteworthy contributions of corps members of which the scheme has over the years grown to be an effective platform of inculcating the youth positively in citizenship and leadership values, inculcating the ideals of committed service, constructive engagement and patriotism.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Plateau state NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Abdulsalam Alhassan, said the 2019 batch “A” corps members which have a record of 2, 002, registered participants in camp, will be well guided to execute their mandate.

Alhassan said the scheme has over the years provided a platform on which lasting bonds have been forged amongst educated youth.

He assured the corps members of adequate security throughout their stay in camp and as they embark on their primary assignment.

“Let me assure you that the government and good people of Plateau state have always placed your safety, welfare and well-being as utmost priority, so all necessary measures are already adequately outlined for a hitch-free orientation course and service year ahead,” he said.