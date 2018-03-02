Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong on Thursday swore in 23 new commissioners and 3 permanent secretaries

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong on Thursday swore in 23 new commissioners and 3 permanent secretaries

Speaking at the event which took place at the Government House in Jos, Lalong said “It is my esteemed honour to address you on the occasion of the Swearing-in of Members of the reconstituted State Executive Council, and that of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the Civil Service of our State.

“This occasion brings to an end the speculations and anxieties that have dominated public discourse since I announced the dissolution of Cabinet on the 8th of February, 2018.

“You will recall that in my public engagements since the dissolution, I have repeatedly informed citizens of the State as to the fact that the dissolution is not an indictment nor is it in any way a punitive measure to show my displeasure with the Cabinet.

“The dissolution was therefore to government a period for the re-ordering of priorities and the strategic rethinking of the governance direction of the Rescue Administration.

“The dissolution you will agree with me also allowed an opportunity for the reaffirmation of confidence in the ability of those who made the new team from the past EXCO, to know that much is still expected of them, for which they must think outside the box, given the essence of time when placed against the expectation of our people.”

Our correspondent reports that among the 23 commissioners, four were returned from the previously dissolved once.