Lalong suspends tricycle operations in Plateau

Following the protest that broke out in Jos by operators of tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP, the Government of Plateau State has suspended the operations of Keke NAPEP in Jos and Bukuru Metropolis.

This was contained in a Press Release made available to our correspondent in Jos signed by Mr. Cornelius Shioibal, Permanent Secretary Cabinet and Special Services, Plateau State on behalf of the Secretary of the Government of the State.

The Statement reads that “Government has observed with dismay the way KEKE NAPEP operators have taken laws into their hands in the Jos Metropolis and

In view of this, Government has suspended the operations of KEKE NAPEP in Jos and Bukuru Metropolis till further notice, commencing from Monday 26th February, 2018: the general public are hereby advised to go about their lawful businesses” the statements reads.

However, in the early hours of Monday morning, the state woke up to protesting tricycle operators which later turned violent as miscreants highjacked the process and smashed vehicles belonging to road safety officers.

The protest according to an operator of a tricycle (name withheld), who spoke to our correspondent, said it was as a result of an imposed levy of N5,800 by the state government meant for training on road usage.

Operators said the levy of N5,800 was in excess and cannot afford to pay the said bill, however took to the streets to register their displeasure.

At the interim, government perceiving the protest could escalate tension, moved swiftly to suspend the said levy but miscreants who are bent on catching on the situation to perpetrate civil unrest was still going round climbing down on operators whom yielded to the suspension of the levy by government and resumed operation.

Perceiving the situation could cause unwarranted mayhem and pandemonium, government swiftly placed an indefinite suspension on operators.

Earlier the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Mr Gabriel Mafulul had said operators of tricycle has operated for over six years with learners permit, a situation the government found unpleasant, hence the levy of N5,800 to enable them obtain drivers license and a two-day training on road usage he said.

Our correspondent reports that government intends to generates over N92 million from operators, if they all comply to pay the said levy of N5,800 multiply by a statistic of over 16,000 tricycle users in Plateau State.