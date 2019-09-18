Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has forwarded a 23 -man list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In an executive communication read by Speaker Abok Ayuba during Tuesday’s plenary, the governor requested the assembly to screen the would be members of the state executive council in line with its constitutional mandate.

Of the 23 -man list, over 75 per cent of the nominees are returning commissioners who served in the first tenure of the Gov. Lalong administration.

The list is coming after 180 days since the governor’s inauguration on May 29, with the public criticising the governor for not appointing cabinet members for over three months.

Lalong had earlier said he is taking his time to appoint the best into his cabinet that will take his second term in office to the next level, but the list read by the speaker shows that over 75 per cent of the 23 -man list are former commissioners who served in the Gov. Lalong’s first administration.

Political pundits have wondered why the governor took this long only to return over 75 per cent of his previous cabinet members who he claimed performed below expectation in his first tenure.