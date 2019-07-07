Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has said the judiciary is indeed the last hope of every Nigerian who seeks justice in the face of doubt and uncertainty.

The governor equally, congratulated the Governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola over his victory at the Supreme Court last Friday on the disputed Osun governorship election of which he was originally declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I commend the judiciary for living up to expectation in the case that lasted about 10 months,” Lalong said.

However, in a statement signed by Lalong’s Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon Gujor and a copy made available to our correspondent in Jos, at the weekend, Lalong described the reaffirmation of Gov. Oyetola’s election as the duly elected governor by the apex court of Nigeria as a victory for democracy.

He said the victory should spur Oyetola to go all out to deliver dividends of democracy to his people by the din of hard work.

Lalong however, commend Senator Ademola Adeleke for accepting the Supreme Court judgement and urged Osun people to team up with Oyetola to take their state to greater heights in the areas of peace and development.