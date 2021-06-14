Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condemned the killing of 12 people at Kashe (Sabon Layi) community in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government of the state.

A statement by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos quoted Lalong as saying this when he visited the community to condole with affected families.

He said that the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)Prof. Danladi Atu, urged communities to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen on Sunday night invaded the community, killed twelve people and injured five.

The governor also called on the people to collaborate with the security toward ending the circle of violence in the state.

Lalong, who said that he was distressed by the killing of the 12 innocent citizens and five severely injured in the community, appealed to citizens to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering.

He also called for collaboration with security agencies to foil such attacks which are carried out in a hit and run fashion by criminals who are bent on disturbing the peace of the state.

”These unprovoked and isolated attacks on soft targets must be stopped at all cost, as government will never allow few criminal elements to create fear in the hearts of the citizens,” he said.

He gave assurance that the government would do everything within its constitutional powers to end all forms of security challenges in the state

The governor while commiserating with the families of victims and described those behind it as cowards who have no courage to face their victims for whatever grievances they might harbour against them.

“Irrespective of the motives behind the killings, government views it as purely criminal and has directed security agencies to swiftly investigate, pursue, and arrest the perpetrators who must face justice.

“Government is injecting more equipment into the security apparatus to enhance their rapid response in crime prevention and investigation,” he said.

Lalong further called on the people of the community to be law abiding at all times and desist from reprisals.

The governor thereafter met with District Head of the area, Da Patrick Mandung, Chairman of the council, Mr Gideon Davou, community and youth leaders