Lalong stops project inspection to commensurate with 98 pupils on road accident

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Monday commensurates with 98 pupils who were involved in a road accident while the were being conveyed to school.

Lalong embarking on project inspection ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Thursday, 8 March, stopped at the Plateau Specialist hospital to check on the survived pupils.

According to road safety officer who pleaded anonymity, said out of 98 pupils involved in the accident two died on the spot while 18 were injured.

The road safety officer also confirmed that a total of 105 passengers were in the school coaster bus, out of which six were staff and one driver.

He said 76 of the pupils were rushed to the Plateau specialist hospital, four taken to a hospital located at Bukuru LGA of the State, while 18 of the children were rushed to the Ola hospital in Jos.

However an eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent narrates that the school bus veered off the road as a result of break failure and somersaulted, while conveying the pupils to school at about 7:30am Monday morning.

Our correspondent reports that the accident which occurred at Kuru-Jenta Junction in Jos South LGA, had as its victims, pupils of Our Lady of Fatima School Kuru.

However, Lalong has promised to offset the hospital bills of the surviving pupils and staff of the school.

