Lalong beats Useni to retain Plateau governor’s seat

According to the final result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the the 2019 governorship election in Plateau State.

The Returning Officer, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Richard Kimbir, made the declaration on Sunday at the state INEC headquarters after concluding the supplementary election held on Saturday.



Lalong defeated Jeremiah Useni of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who came second in the election.

The returning officer announced that Lalong scored 595,582 votes while Useni scored 546,813.

“Simon Lalong of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” the returning said.

The governor therefore won the election with the margin 48,769 votes

It would be recalled that INEC had on March 11, declared that Governor Lalong had 583,255 votes against Useni’s 548,336 votes, adding that none of them met all the requirements of the law to win the election which necessitated the supplementary.