By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has appointed a reporter with the National Television Authority (NTA), Makut Simon Macham as his director of press and public affairs.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Richard Tokma, acting Secretary to the State Government and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Macham was until his appointment the manager, news and current affairs with the NTA 24, Abuja.

The new director of press holds a doctorate degree in media arts.

“He was at various times NTA correspondent with the Federal Capital Territory Adminstration and also a one- time State House correspondent in the office of the first lady as well as desk correspondent to the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement said.