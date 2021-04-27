Lai Mohammed, You need more energy to break Nigeria than fix it

Lai Mohammed, the Federal Minister of Information and Culture, has once again expressed his views on Nigeria’s breakup, which many people are cheering for.

According to him, it will take more effort to destroy Nigeria than it will to repair it, as he said in a recent Channels TV submission.

In his submission, he said; “The agitation for political restructuring is okay. However, what is not okay is the call for secession or for separation. We would need more energy to break Nigeria than to fix it.

As a matter of fact, the strength of Nigeria is its diversity. So everybody agreed that secession is not an option.”

This comes after he made an earlier about the same topic saying the consequences will be very devastating if Nigeria finally succeeds in breaking up adding that Nigerian professors may be left with no option other than to work in bakeries in neighbouring Togo just to survive.

He said; “Our challenge is more with the elites, not with the common people. Go to the remotest part of Nigeria today, you will see Nigerians from different tribes, cultures, and religions living together peacefully.

Elites ought to take the lead in cementing the unity of the country, but when the elites start preaching tribal hatred, people believe them because they think they know better.

Nigeria accounts for 70 per cent of West Africa’s population and if Nigeria should disintegrate today, we are going to overrun Benin Republic, Togo, Niger, and other neighbouring countries.

The elites will suffer more because some professors could be working in bakeries in Togo just to survive. We saw it happened when the Liberians came here during their civil war.

It is in their own enlightened interest that they should work to fix Nigeria. Many of them have more than one passport — American, British, Irish — and at the first crack of trouble, they are gone.”