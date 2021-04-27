Lai Mohammed commiserates with FTAN on the death of Rabo

By Ebere Chibuzor

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has sympathized with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in his condolence message to the acting president, Mr. Nkeurewm Onung on the death of the association president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo.

The Minister expressed sadness over the shocking news of the untimely death of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Adora Anyanwutaku.

Anyanwutaku stated in the letter, “Alhaji Saleh Rabo was a seasoned practitioner, an ardent promoter of Tourism who contributed immensely to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria.

He was a strong advocate and driver of private sector participation in synergy with the public sector.

His numerous and invaluable contributions to the Nigeria Tourism sector cannot be overemphasized”.

“We pray that God in His infinite mercies will grant the family, Tourism stakeholders and Associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

His presence will be forever missed by all, particularly in the tourism sector”, the letter concluded.

The acting FTAN President, Mr. Nkeurewem Onung who earlier led FTAN delegates on a condolence visit to the family house of Alhaji Saleh Rabo also visited the President, Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA), Mrs. Funmi Kazeem; President, Hospitality and Tourism Management of Nigeria, Mr. Samson Aturu; President, Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Hajia Bilikisu Abdul; President, Hotel and Personnel Service Employer Association Of Nigeria(HOPESEA), Mr. Vincent Ugbor and officials of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The acting FTAN president during his respective visits disclosed that FTAN will organise an elaborate and befitting event where friends, stakeholders and families of departed president shall be invited to mark the demise of Alhaji Sale Rabo on the 40th day after the ongoing Ramadan.