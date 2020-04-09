The Lagos State Government has withdrawn charges against a musician, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, and a politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Naira Marley, Gbadamosi and his wife were charged before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for attending a crowded birthday party in violation of the government’s social distancing directive to check the spread of coronavirus.

But the government, according to one of the defense counsel, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), withdrew the four counts filed against the three defendants.

It was earlier reported that policemen barred journalists from the court premises.

At the end of the proceedings, Adegboruwa briefed journalists on what transpired in the courtroom.

He said the state withdrew the charges on the condition that the defendants would tender an apology to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd.), and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The conditions for which their charges was dropped includes that they have to write a formal apology letter to the state government which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them,

they have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of Mr. President and Mr. governor which is the subject matter of the case before the court and in view of the danger

which the state believes they have put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go 14 days isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

However the defendants through their counsel all agreed to the condition and the court had adjourned till tomorrow for the prosecutor to brief the court on whether all the conditions have been met failing which they will be arraigned