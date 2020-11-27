Lagos warns against sale, use of fireworks at Yuletide

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, has advised against the use of firecrackers and all forms of fireworks within the business districts due to the potential hazard of the device to the people and the environment.

Mr Oyerinde urged parents and guardians to warn their wards against the use of fireworks, saying that the law banning the use of fireworks is still in force and security agencies in Lagos State will arrest those selling and distributing the device in the markets.

The Special Adviser who disclosed this in his office said that CBD enforcement officers and other security agencies have been mandated to ensure that fireworks were totally removed especially within the markets and residential area.

“Some fireworks have the same sound as some of the guns criminals uses and people cannot differentiate them.

Also, there is a need to protect markets against fire outbreaks.

Therefore it is important to clamp down on the distribution and usage to help secure people and valuable properties as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approaches,’’ he said.

He recalled a fire outbreak caused by storage of fireworks in Lagos Island which led to the loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

He said the danger associated with the use of fireworks indiscriminately, especially as the harmattan approaches pose a great challenge which could lead to fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser has assured shoppers, residents and business owners within the Central Business Districts of the readiness of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to ensure the yuletide season is devoid of traffic gridlock and criminal activities.