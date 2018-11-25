Lagos traders association set for war over alleged misappropriation of funds

Members of Cosmetics and Hair Dressers Association in Irepodun market, Ikotun Alimosho Local government Area, Lagos State, are spoiling for war over accountability and good governance of the association.

Association’s assistant secretary, Osita Ojukwu, who addressed pressmen, noted that members are aggrieved with association’s chairman, Anayo Confidence Okolie over the way and manner he had handled the affairs of the association.

Ojukwu said that Anayo assumed office seven years ago which was supposed to expire after two years.

According to him, Anayo has not only refused to step down after his tenure of two years expired but has also rejected calls for accountability.

Ojukwu remarked that any member who calls for probity is subjected to police harassment, arrest and intimidation.

He said that the intimidation had become so intense that Anayo had written a letter of suspension to him, arrested and threatened his life on several occasions.

But being a law abiding citizen, he had written a petition dated 20th October via his lawyers to the Nigeria Police, Alausa Area M, Idimu and Ikotun police station.

Copies he said were also sent to the Oba of Ikotun Iyalo Oja General and Chairman of the LCDA. All these he said to stress the fact that he and his group are law abiding and are determined to get justice.

But refuting the allegation, Anayo said that those allegations were unfounded as his accounts books are ready and he is ready to render account any day he is called to do so.

He also said that the issue of election is a market matter as all the associations in the market held their election same day and as such that is what he expects to follow.

Mrs. Alike Bibian refuted Anayo’s claims saying that three out of the many associations in the market have held their elections after they had carried out similar protests.

She said that his claim to render account whenever his called upon is a big lie has he had made attempts to destroy the minutes books several times.

Speaking further Ojukwu said if Anayo is not guilty as accused or if he had worked as expected for the association he would have stepped down and call for election and members will glad to vote.

He said that his refusal to call for election or render account of the past seven years smacks of fraud extortion and maladministration.

He claimed that in the past seven years members had contributed more than twelve million naira in levies and dues without an account of how the money was spent being given to members. IT is this accountability that they demand for which Anayo refused to give.