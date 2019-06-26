Chioma Joseph

A zenith bank bullion van driver have been arraigned by the Lagos State Task Force, for driving against traffic (One-way).

The diver, Mr. Bamidele Ezekiel was arraigned before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos.

Speaking on the arraignment, the Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the driver of the bullion van with registration number HK 218 EKY, was apprehended by the enforcement team of the Agency between Brown Street, towards Cappa area of Oshodi.

Egbeyemi who decried how motorist flagrantly disobey traffic laws said, “ Honestly speaking, I don’t know why some enlightened and educated people within our society just flagrantly disobey laws made to regulate free flow of traffic on our roads without any regards to other road users.

“It is imperative to urgently re-orientate these bullion van drivers on the need to abide by all traffic regulations and stop the habit of driving against traffic across the State.”

He however stated that the agency acted in line with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu.

“ The CP was briefed on the arrest and he had directed that the arrested bullion van driver be immediately charge to court for prosecution to serve as a deterrant to others from this illegitimate act.”

In his confessional statement, the 46-year-old driver said he committed the offence with Mr. Kehinde Babalola, Manager of Zenith Bulk Teller.

Ezekiel said the act was done out of the urgency to deliver money to his destination on time and that he never knew that he would be caught.

According to the driver, ” Yes i drove one-way and am appealing to the government to please tamper justice with mercy as i promised never to do such again in my life.”

The defendant admitted his ‘Guilt’ when the charge was read to him, on asking him to affirm his plea of ‘guilt’ he changed and said he was ‘not guilty’.

While the plea of ‘not guilty’ was entered by the court against the defendant, the case was adjourned to the July 30, 2019 for the commencement of trial by the Magistrate.