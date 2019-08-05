Godwin Anyebe

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), at the weekend, suspended, pending final investigation, the practicing license issued to Provision Media System Limited for engaging in an alleged indecent projection of women.

The Lagos State government agency said the company’s “unregistered mobile advertising truck which has no valid registration for the current year 2019 was illegally deployed in engaging in abysmally debasing projection of semi-nude women for several hours around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate.”

“The agency has gone through its records for the current year 2019 could confirm that the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL is not registered with the agency for the deplorable purpose for which it was deployed by the company on Saturday,” Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LASAA, Mr. Bolaji Sanusi said in a statement in made available to newsmen.

He declared that “no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licenced to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owner(s) of this unregistered truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.”

When contacted, spokesman for Provision Media System Limited, Dokun Balogun, however, said the truck no longer belonged to the firm but it was sold to another firm in October 2018.

Balogun said a more comprehensive statement would be issued by the firm later.

“The truck no longer belongs to us because we sold it in October last year. We will issue a statement after consultations with our lawyer”, he said.